Sioux Falls police investigating multiple cases of counterfeit $100 bills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating after three separate reports of fake $100 bills at Sioux Falls businesses.

Lt. Adam Petersen said all three bills were used at convenience stores sometime early Tuesday morning. The bills were clearly marked as “prop money.”

Police are still working to determine whether the three instances are related.

Peterson advised the public to be more vigilant when accepting bills, particularly those of higher denomination.

