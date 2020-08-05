Someone You Should Know: Giving Young Warriors A Fighting Chance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Brandon dad is doing what he can to give his young warrior a fighting chance at the happiest, healthiest life possible. He has raised thousands of dollars to help his son and others like him.

“I think Owen and all these kids are warriors for what they have to go through and so that’s what we named our team,” says Scott Prenger.

Scott and his family created the Young Warriors team to raise money each year for the Muscular Dystrophy Association after his son, Owen, was diagnosed with Becker muscular dystrophy in 2015 at just 8 years old.

“We try to look at it on a positive side and say, in my mind, right now, I think that he’ll never be in a wheelchair and he’ll just have to deal with the muscle cramps and the soreness that he gets on a pretty routine basis and hopefully, what we’re all hoping for is that there is a cure,” Scott says.

Owen is a Celtic name meaning “young warrior,” which is something Scott and his wife didn’t even know until they were coming up with a team name. It fit perfectly and since 2016, Scott has run a charity golf scramble, which has brought in the bulk of the roughly $18,000 the team has raised so far.

“I wanted to do something that could raise some money, but also could be fun and enjoyable for people. And I like to golf even though I’m not that good, I have a lot of friends who are pretty good golfers, and I had seen some golf fundraisers in the past, so I just decided to see if it could be done.”

The money benefits Owen and other kids fighting similar health battles.

“One: it helps kids go to the camp, that is totally free. Owen has gone to the camp every year and it’s the highlight of his year, he talks about it ‘When is the camp, when do I get to go?’ and they spend a week up in northern Minnesota at Camp Courage. And they get to do everything. They fish, they zipline, games, everything. And the other part of the money goes to research and that’s to find a cure. So, both of those are very important to us.”

The Young Warriors team has earned the title of Top Fundraiser at the Sioux Falls Muscle Walk for the past few years. The kids and families affected by muscular dystrophy are all Scott’s sources of motivation to keep bringing in precious dollars.

“I know what a lot of these parents go through when they’re getting the diagnosis and it’s hard for them and it’s hard for the kids and I’d like to see a cure, so nobody else has to go through that. These nonprofits, they’re really struggling right now and anything you can do to help is going to be greatly appreciated.”

This year’s golf tournament is Friday, August 14 at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls. To sign up, Scott asks that you contact him via email at prenger1@yahoo.com or phone (605)941-2383. He says there will be hand sanitizer and masks available at the tournament.

More information on cost can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/298573944863011/

