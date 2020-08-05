South Dakota Ag industry looking to rebound amid pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many industries have had to find a way to survive and adapt to the Coronavirus pandemic, and 2020 has been especially hard for one of South Dakota’s largest industry; agriculture.

A panel, including Congressman Dusty Johnson and agriculture experts, discussed South Dakota’s Ag economy today at the Sioux Empire Fair. Talking about how to help rural America rebound.

South Dakota Corn’s Lisa Richardson said, “It’s just a really uncertain time for agriculture, as it is for everyone in this economy.”

When it comes to farmers and ranchers across South Dakota, COVID-19 has had major effects from crops to cattle.

Richardson added, “COVID has had major impacts on the entire Ag sector. For corn specific, we produce around 800 million bushels of corn in South Dakota, which we use about 450 million for ethanol, we use about 80-100 million for livestock, and the rest goes out on rail to the Pacific Northwest where we export it around the world.”

Richardson is the Executive Director of South Dakota Corn and mentions that Ethanol is running at about 80% capacity right now, and Representative Dusty Johnson is focused on producers.

Johnson said, “You look at what happened to Smithfield, and frankly a dozen other meat packing facilities across this country, when you get those kinds of choke holds that means the producer gets less for the cattle and the pork they’re selling, and unfortunately the consumer has to pay more at the grocery store. Those are issues our country has got to resolve.”

And Johnson is hoping to get those producers some relief in the next stimulus bill.

“I expect we’ll get between 20 and 30 billion dollars for producers, and boy do they need the help right now,” Johnson added.

Whether it’s on the farm or ranch, Johnson says it’s crucial to assist the Ag economy right now, for the future.

“They do want to make sure that they have some price stability. The last thing that we want to do right now is force young producers out of the business, once we lose that capacity it’s going to be almost impossible to build it back up,” said Johnson.

Although there is no time frame for the next stimulus package, Johnson seemed optimistic that the Senate and House of Representatives will work together to get it done.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.