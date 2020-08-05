Advertisement

State officials confirm zebra mussels in Lake Cochrane

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed invasive zebra mussels have been found in another lake in the eastern part of the state.

Lake Cochrane is now considered infested with zebra mussels, officials announced Wednesday.

Regional Fisheries manager Mark Ermer said an adult zebra mussel was found along the lake’s shoreline over the weekend. GF&P inspectors later found another mussel on the opposite side of the lake.

“The presence of two sexually mature adult mussels is enough to now consider the lake infested,” Ermer said. “The size of both mussels indicate they have been in the lake since at least last summer.”

Zebra mussels can negatively impact ecosystems in many ways, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. They filter out algae that native species need for food and they attach to--and incapacitate--native mussels. The species has recently been confirmed in many other lakes in the region.

Ermer asked boaters to be extra vigilant in their efforts to stop the spread of zebra mussels. This includes cleaning and draining watercraft after use, and disposing of any unwanted bait when leaving the water.

South Dakota Invasive Species Website

