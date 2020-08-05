Advertisement

Susan G. Komen ‘More than Pink Walk’ to be held virtually

(KMVT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major fundraiser that helps in the fight against breast cancer will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

The Susan G. Komen Great Plains organization announced Wednesday that this year’s More than Pink Walk will be held in virtual form.

Participants are encouraged to walk where they are - their neighborhood, a local park or another safe location - on Sept. 27 and tune in at 9 a.m. for a virtual Opening Ceremony broadcast from the Komen Great Plains Facebook page. 

Organizers say the More than Pink Walk both acts as a fundraiser for breast cancer research and cancer patients, while also providing those touched by breast cancer with a sense of community.

There is no fee to register for the virtual fundraising event this year. Anyone who registers as a survivor or living with metastatic breast cancer will receive a t-shirt at no cost. Participants will enjoy online activities leading up to the walk date to get people involved and active in the larger community. To register, visit //komengreatplains.org/walk.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump’s briefing from the White House

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

News

Someone You Should Know: Giving Young Warriors A Fighting Chance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelsie Passolt
Brandon dad raising thousands of dollars for MDA

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Iowa governor signs order restoring felon voting rights

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed an executive order granting convicted felons the right to vote, ending Iowa’s place as the only remaining state to broadly deny voting rights to felons.

Coronavirus

Major cruise lines cancel departures through October

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
With new coronavirus clusters sprouting aboard ships overseas, the U.S. cruise industry is extending its suspension of operations through October.

News

Sioux Falls police investigating multiple cases of counterfeit $100 bills

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police are investigating after three separate reports of fake $100 bills at Sioux Falls businesses.

News

State officials confirm zebra mussels in Lake Cochrane

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed invasive zebra mussels have been found in another lake in the eastern part of the state.

News

Iowa DNR looks for suspect in boat hit and run on Lake Okoboji

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the publics’ help locating a suspect involved in a hit and run accident on West Lake Okoboji Tuesday.

News

Official confirm 1 new COVID-19 death, 89 additional cases in South Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
COVID-19 has claimed an additional life in South Dakota, according to the latest coronavirus report from the South Dakota Department of Health.