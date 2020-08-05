Susan G. Komen ‘More than Pink Walk’ to be held virtually

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major fundraiser that helps in the fight against breast cancer will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

The Susan G. Komen Great Plains organization announced Wednesday that this year’s More than Pink Walk will be held in virtual form.

Participants are encouraged to walk where they are - their neighborhood, a local park or another safe location - on Sept. 27 and tune in at 9 a.m. for a virtual Opening Ceremony broadcast from the Komen Great Plains Facebook page.

Organizers say the More than Pink Walk both acts as a fundraiser for breast cancer research and cancer patients, while also providing those touched by breast cancer with a sense of community.

There is no fee to register for the virtual fundraising event this year. Anyone who registers as a survivor or living with metastatic breast cancer will receive a t-shirt at no cost. Participants will enjoy online activities leading up to the walk date to get people involved and active in the larger community. To register, visit //komengreatplains.org/walk.

