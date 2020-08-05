Advertisement

Used-car market affected by pandemic

By Miranda Paige
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It's been a turbulent time for the car industry due to the pandemic. Right now, dealerships are turning to car owners for help.

Across the U.S. there is a used-car shortage

“We definitely noticed it. Everybody in the market has noticed it,” said T & L Auto Salesman Josh Kellar.

Staff at T&L Auto Sales say their company has been lucky compared to other dealerships. They have around 150 cars on their lot right now.

"We saw a lot of dealers bow out then because the future seemed uncertain and our buying group kept buying right through and we're reaping the benefits of that now because there is a car shortage, but we haven't been hit so hard by that because we bought with confidence through it," said Kellar.

Staff say one reason there's a shortage is that local auctions shut down for a period of time during the pandemic.

"It brought everything kind to a screeching halt and when you have that as with any other industry, you're going to have fluctuations in pricing on the market," said Kellar

Although auctions are back open, that doesn’t mean its business as usual.

"The prices have gone sky high at the auctions to the point where you're seeing auction prices come close to actual retail prices. Which will cause a lot of buyers to slow down, which means that as they sell cars on their lot, they're not able to replace them," said Kellar.

Because of this, Kellar says now is a great time for folks to trade in their vehicle because the dealers are looking for used cars.

However, many people have decided to hold onto their cars during the pandemic. Which in turn, has had a positive effect on car maintenance businesses like Tires, Tires, Tires.

"Been extremely busy. Everybody's been fixing their used cars or their older cars instead of buying new," said Duane Luke's, Service Manager for Tires, Tires, Tires.

Their servicing is booked out a week and a half right now.

"People aren't flying, so they're driving to their destinations. You know, we have a lot of people going to Florida, going to California and different things where usually they'd fly and instead they're driving," said Luke

So staff recommend folks set up an appointment sooner rather than later.

