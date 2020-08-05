Wall Lake residents provide life vests after recent drownings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There have been two drownings at Wall Lake this year.

Those tragedies sparking conversation about water safety, and the residents of Wall Lake are taking matters into their own hands.

With several tragic incidents occurring this summer at Wall Lake, the group “Friends of Wall Lake” has elected to set up a free life vest program, in hopes of keeping visitors safe.

Bunny Timpe has lived on Wall Lake for a decade, and over the years her and her neighbors have had to be lifeguards more than a few times.

“We’ve rescued several people from the middle of the lake that blew over there and didn’t know how to swim,” Timpe said.

But this summer, Timpe has had to watch from her home, in terror, on two separate occasions, as rescue crews tried to save the lives of two people drowning near the beach.

“After the first drowning, I went to talk with our group, Friends of Wall Lake, and said, do you think we could collect life jackets to make the beach a safer place?”

Because of the pandemic closing city pools, she says, traffic at the lake has been much higher than previous years, highlighting the importance of water safety.

“People don’t understand that a lake and a pool are two very different things,” Timpe said.

Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth agrees, saying while there are already rescue rings placed near the beach, the life vest program could make a big impact on keeping swimmers safe.

“We’re all in this together, and the people that live out by the lake, they understand the hazards,” Barth said.

Barth says Minnehaha County has agreed to pay for a small structure that will house the life vests near the beach, which Friends of Wall Lake are gathering through donations.

“The idea is that they leave the vest when they are done using it so that the next person has that available,” Timpe said.

Bunny says, while the group has already collected about 30 life vests, they could use plenty more.

“Having the vests available, I’m hoping, will prevent another child from drowning, or another adult from drowning,” Timpe said.

If you’d like to donate life vests or make a monetary donation to the program, you can contact Bunny Timpe via her email, sdbunny49@yahoo.com, or by phone at 605-951-6729.

