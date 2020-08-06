2 Keystone XL pipeline workers test positive for virus

BILLINGS, Mont, - A Canadian company says two people working on the Keystone XL oil pipeline have tested positive for the coronavirus in northern Montana, prompting a temporary shut down of a pipe yard.

Calgary-based TC Energy says the first pipe yard worker in Phillips County tested positive at a local clinic on July 28, Yellowstone Public Radio reported.

Testing on six close contacts found a second worker with the virus. Native American tribes and others along the pipeline’s 1,200-mile route have raised concerns that workers could bring the virus into rural communities unable to handle an outbreak.

