Advertisement

2 Keystone XL pipeline workers test positive for virus

File photo
File photo(KFYR-TV)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont, - A Canadian company says two people working on the Keystone XL oil pipeline have tested positive for the coronavirus in northern Montana, prompting a temporary shut down of a pipe yard.

Calgary-based TC Energy says the first pipe yard worker in Phillips County tested positive at a local clinic on July 28, Yellowstone Public Radio reported.

Testing on six close contacts found a second worker with the virus. Native American tribes and others along the pipeline’s 1,200-mile route have raised concerns that workers could bring the virus into rural communities unable to handle an outbreak.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Lebanese vent fury at leaders over Beirut blast as Macron visits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

National

Groceries are getting more expensive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Prices are spiking at supermarkets, and it’s not just because people are eating in and dining out less.

News

Unemployment claims decline in South Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Both first-time and continued unemployment claims dropped in South Dakota’s latest jobs report.

National

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

Latest News

News

Noem uses COVID-19 restrictions elsewhere to lure business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Kristi Noem is using COVID-19 restrictions in other states to lure businesses to relocate to South Dakota. In an online ad, Noem tells business owners to “grow their company” in South Dakota where government will stay out of their way.

News

Mechanical failure, human error cited in Guard copter crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Minnesota National Guard says mechanical failure and human error led to the crash of a Black Hawk helicopter that killed three Guard members last December.

News

605 Magazine’s August issue focuses on culture & lifestyle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
605 Magazine is hosting its annual event, 605 Summer Classic, Saturday in Sioux Falls.

News

The next stimulus package struggles to find bipartisan progress

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

The next stimulus package struggles to find bipartisan progress

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Coronavirus

MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer
The league made changes to its 2020 operations manual after outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals led to 21 postponements in the first two weeks of a shortened 60-game season.