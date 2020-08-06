605 Magazine’s August issue focuses on culture & lifestyle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The August issue of 605 Magazine features a food truck in Sioux Falls, a musician from Spearfish, and more details about the 605 Summer Classic.

The food truck in Sioux Falls is called Watecha Bowl. It features Native American dishes and the owner travels around the area serving food. The truck can usually be found in front of Studio 1491 on Madison Street because the owner of the food truck, Lawrence West, also owns that business.

The “Meet the Creative” for this month is a songwriter, Scott Simpson. He lives in Spearfish Canyon and has released 27 albums in 10 different genres.

The annual 605 Summer Classic is Saturday, August 8th in Sioux Falls in the parking lot of Cherapa Place. It’s a little scaled down this year compared to previous years because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there is still live music. The one-day event starts at 12:00 PM and goes until 4:00 PM. It costs $10 to get in. If you’d also like unlimited beer tasting, entry into the event plus the tastings cost $35. The beer is from more than 20 South Dakota breweries.

You can visit 605 Magazine’s website for more information on the 605 Summer Classic and to read this month’s issue.

