Authorities searching for suspect after stabbing at Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officers are looking for a suspect after a stabbing at the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls left one person injured.

The stabbing took place on the north side of the fairgrounds around 11 p.m. Wednesday after a concert let out, according to Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say some sort of argument broke out, leading to the male suspect stabbing the victim. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Phillips said while officers in the area were able to quickly respond to the stabbing, they were unable to find the suspect. He asked anyone who might have video of the incident, or has any other information about the stabbing, to call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

Phillips said Wednesday’s stabbing was an isolated incident, and that law enforcement has a heavy presence at large events like the fair.

