Authorities: Two Sioux Falls men charged with murder

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County authorities arrested two Sioux Falls men they say killed 30-year-old Cody Allen Schmidt Sunday night.

Authorities say a landowner checking cattle found Schmidt’s body with gunshot wounds in a ditch near 266th Street and 464th around 11:15 am Monday. The body was found about a mile east of Wall Lake, and about five miles west of Sioux Falls.

Minnehaha County authorities are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Wall Lake on Monday.
Minnehaha County authorities are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Wall Lake on Monday.(Dakota News Now)

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Captain Josh Phillips says authorities conducted multiple interviews and received tips from the public that ultimately led them to the suspects.

Authorities arrested Adam Christopher Sorbel and Luis Antonio Rodriguez on Wednesday. Both men are charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

Authorities say drugs were possibly involved.

Cpt. Josh Phillips says additional arrests might be made and that the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story.

