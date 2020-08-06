SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Racing returned to Huset’s Speedway for the first time in three years, and Cory Eliason took the checkered flag in the All-Star Circuit of Champions sprint feature.

It’s not often you see a double play that features two outs at home plate, but the Canaries somehow pull it off in this 1-5-2-3-6-1 twin killing!

The Logan’s take over our countdown beginning at number three, with West Lyon’s Logan Meyer making sensational catch at the state tournament.

Playing with a heavy heart after the funeral for his grandmother hours earlier, the Canaries Logan Landon gets a game tying two out single in the 9th against Chicago, and then wins it with another two out hit in the 11th.

Our top Logan comes by way of Doland and he’s a champion. Six years after being knocked out at the Pentagon in one of his first professional fights, Bryce Logan defeats Jacob Rozales in five rounds to claim the LFA Light Heavyweight championship.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.>

