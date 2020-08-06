Advertisement

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Logans dominate the week!
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Racing returned to Huset’s Speedway for the first time in three years, and Cory Eliason took the checkered flag in the All-Star Circuit of Champions sprint feature.

It’s not often you see a double play that features two outs at home plate, but the Canaries somehow pull it off in this 1-5-2-3-6-1 twin killing!

The Logan’s take over our countdown beginning at number three, with West Lyon’s Logan Meyer making sensational catch at the state tournament.

Playing with a heavy heart after the funeral for his grandmother hours earlier, the Canaries Logan Landon gets a game tying two out single in the 9th against Chicago, and then wins it with another two out hit in the 11th.

Our top Logan comes by way of Doland and he’s a champion. Six years after being knocked out at the Pentagon in one of his first professional fights, Bryce Logan defeats Jacob Rozales in five rounds to claim the LFA Light Heavyweight championship.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.>

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Walker’s bomb beats Canaries at Milwaukee

Updated: 1 hour ago
Walker's bomb beats Birds in Milwaukee

Sports

Scoreboard Wednesday, August 5th

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scoreboard Wednesday, August 5th

Sports

State Amateur Baseball Tournament begins in Mitchell

Updated: 1 hour ago
State Amateur Baseball begins in Mitchell

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Latest News

National

Big Ten football season set to begin on Labor Day weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Under the revised schedule, teams will play conference opponents they originally were set to meet and will have one additional cross-division game.

Sports

Nelson loves having Tyler Feldkamp as his team’s energizer bunny

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
Nelson loves having Tyler Feldkamp as his team’s energizer bunny

Sports

Canaries win in extras on Kay’s 10th inning triple

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
Canaries win in extras on Kay’s 10th inning triple

Sports

Lundin loses in playoff at Sanford Futures Event

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
Lundin loses in playoff at Sanford Futures Tour tournament at Willow Run

Sports

Brandon Valley beats Mitchell to advance to State Legion Tournament

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
Brandon Valley wins 2 straight to make the state legion tournament

Sports

Super Regional legion baseball highlights from Brandon, Watertown and Pierre

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
Super Regional legion baseball highlights from Brandon, Watertown and Pierre