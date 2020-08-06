‘Flandreau Rodeo Days’ kicks off Friday with some precautions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We're starting to see more large events happening in and around our area as the coronavirus pandemic continues on. After being postponed due to the pandemic, the third annual Flandreau Rodeo Days kicks off this Friday.

The rodeo usually happens the first weekend in June but was postponed due to the uncertainty during the pandemic. After talking with the state, along with Moody County, Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, and health services, organizers got the green light to hold the rodeo.

“It’s an event that is really meaningful to the community of Flandreau. It’s something that the tribe and the casino have a lot of pride in. We’ve worked very hard to build a successful rodeo and we feel with the extra measures that we’re putting in place, with it being outdoors it is something we can still do successfully and in a safe way,” said Tim Morrissey, Senior Director of Operations at Royal River Casino.

To continue the rodeo some changes had to be made. There will be a limited amount of seating.

“We’ really brought those out just for elders and guests with disabilities,” said Morrissey.

Folks are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

“That way you can social distance and be at your own space and be comfortable while still enjoying the great rodeo that we’re going to put on,” said Morrissey.

Organizers also limited the number of vendors.

“We’re going to space them out as well and also ask them to follow the same type of COVID protocols. So limit the number of people that are browsing or standing in line. If they are food vendors and they have a line, we’ll mark it out 6 feet apart,” said Morrissey.

Hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the rodeo grounds.

“We’ll have gloves and masks out here available for the public if they would like to wear them, but they are not going to be required,” said Morrissey.

Organizers just ask that people respect the social distancing guidelines, so everyone can have a comfortable and fun weekend.

The rodeo starts Friday at 9 a.m. across the street from the Royal River Casino & Hotel. Tickets are $10 in advance at the Royal River Gift Shop and online at https://royalrivercasino.com/eventcalendar/event/flandreau-rodeo-days or $15 at the gate.

