Jack Nicklaus to return to 2020 Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A golfing legend will return to Sioux Falls for the 2020 Sanford International tournament.

Jack Nicklaus will take part in an exhibition golf event at this year’s tournament, Sanford announced on Thursday.

The 18-time PGA Major champion will join fellow golfing stars Andy North, Hale Irwin, and Tony Jacklin in a nine-hole “EMC Legends Series” exhibition match on Saturday, Sept. 12. This will be Nicklaus’ third appearance at the Sanford International.

The EMC Legends Series highlights icons from the world of golf who have made an impact on the game and in local and international communities. The series benefits charities supported by the Sanford International.

The 2020 Sanford International Presented by Cambria PGA Tour Champions event takes place Sept. 7-13 at the Minnehaha Country Club. You can find ticket information here.

