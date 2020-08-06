Miller Lite to give away free beer in Scotland

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People in the town of Scotland, S.D. have the chance to celebrate International Beer Day with a free cold one.

The Miler Lite beer truck will make an appearance in Scotland Friday to give away free beer, the company announced Thursday.

The truck will stop by the corner of Second and Main Street in downtown Scotland from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, and will give away one free 12 oz. Miller Lite per person, though an ID is required.

In a press release, Miller Lite said the event is part of its effort to celebrate International Beer Day, though the company did not specify why it chose Scotland. Perhaps the international name inspired the decision?

