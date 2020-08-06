Advertisement

Mobridge family reaches out to community after storm destroys homes

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBRIDGE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday’s storms have left a family without a home, and are now turning to the community for help.

High winds and a series of strong thunderstorm ripped apart the homes of JoElla Cadotte and her family, leaving them homeless. The two homes now sit in pieces, with almost everything destroyed. The loss forced them to temporarily seek shelter with other family members, while Standing Rock Sioux tribe officials assess the damage. Cadotte says that Friday’s storms piled on to the burden the family was already carrying, as they were on their way home from her father’s funeral.

“The same day I had buried my father, we had services for him. If that wasn’t hard enough, we come and well, as you can see we don’t have a home.” says Cadotte.

Cadotte says that while she’s devastated that the two homes are gone, she’s thankful that no one was there when the storm hit. Her daughter has set up a GoFundMe page, to help the family with expenses and the loss of their homes. Cadotte says that the response from the community so far has been astounding, and that she’s grateful for any help her family can get.

“Anything that anyone is willing to offer will help. Because we lost everything. And that saying, when it rains it pours. As you can see it really does happen.” says Cadotte.

The GoFundMe page can be found here.

