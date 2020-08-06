Advertisement

Noem uses COVID-19 restrictions elsewhere to lure business

Noem is not interested in running for president.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Gov. Kristi Noem is using COVID-19 restrictions in other states to lure businesses to relocate to South Dakota. In an online ad, Noem tells business owners to “grow their company” in South Dakota where government will stay out of their way.

“When it comes to supporting growth and eliminating government heavy-handed interference, South Dakota means business,” Noem said in the ad from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The Republican governor says Minnesota’s COVID-19-related restrictions, including a mandate to wear face masks in public buildings, has created an opportunity for businesses there to cross the border to South Dakota. Noem says in South Dakota, people’s individual rights are respected and businesses won’t be shut down.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

