Scoreboard Wednesday, August 5th

State Amateur Baseball begins in Mitchell
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Scoreboard from Wednesday night, August 5th includes the first day of the SD State Amateur Baseball tournament along with Canaries and Twins results
State Amateur Baseball-1st Round Class”B” in MItchell
Groton 7, Madison 4
Dell Rapids Mudcats 14, Plankinton 1
American Association
Milwaukee 5, Canaries 2 *Birds now 16-12
M-L-B
Twins 5, Pittsburgh 2 *Kepler 3-run HR, Twins now 10-2
Women’s Amateur Golf
Teresa Toscano (SDSU) shoots 73-75-148
*Qualifies for top 64 and Match Play
