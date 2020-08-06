Advertisement

Scoreboard Wednesday, August 5th

State Amateur Baseball begins in Mitchell
(KSFY)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Scoreboard from Wednesday night, August 5th includes the first day of the SD State Amateur Baseball tournament along with Canaries and Twins results

State Amateur Baseball-1st Round Class”B” in MItchell

Groton 7, Madison 4

Dell Rapids Mudcats 14, Plankinton 1

American Association

Milwaukee 5, Canaries 2 *Birds now 16-12

M-L-B

Twins 5, Pittsburgh 2 *Kepler 3-run HR, Twins now 10-2

Women’s Amateur Golf

Teresa Toscano (SDSU) shoots 73-75-148

*Qualifies for top 64 and Match Play

