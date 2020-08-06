Advertisement

Sen. Rounds, Democratic challenger Ahlers to participate in Dakota News Now debate at State Fair

Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers will participate in their first Dakota News Now debate on September 5th.
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers will participate in their first Dakota News Now debate on September 5th.

On Saturday, September 5th, Rounds and Ahlers will debate on the Freedom Stage at the South Dakota State Fair.

Dakota News Now will air the debate live on KSFY at 3 pm. A replay of the debate will air on Monday, September 7th at 4 pm on KDLT.

Senator Rounds announced his re-election bid in February and has served since 2014. Senator Rounds served South Dakota as Governor from 2003 to 2011, and in the South Dakota Senate from 1991 to 2001.

Dan Ahlers, a Dell Rapids businessman, announced his campaign in September 2019. Ahlers is the current president of the Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce. He has served six years in the South Dakota Legislature in both the House and Senate.

Ahlers stopped by Dakota News Now on June 3rd to discuss the results of the state’s primaries and the upcoming election.

