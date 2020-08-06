State Amateur Baseball Tournament begins in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Cadwell Park in Mitchell is once again the site of the State Amateur Baseball Tournament that started Wednesday night with first round play in Class “B”.

Groton won the first game of the night 7-4 over Madison as Austin Fordham went 5.2 innings and surrendered just 1 hit. Spencer Knecht knocked in the go-ahead run after Madison had rallied to tied the game at 4 on a deep sac fly. Trevor Johnson made spectacular over the shoulder Willie Mays grab to keep the game close. Dylan Frey ended the night with 3 base hits to pace the offense for Groton.

In the second game Dalton Allen pitched 7 solid innings giving up just 1 run as the Dell Rapids Mudcats eliminated Plankinton 14-1. Chad Hunt stole home and the offense was rolling led by Grant Olson who had 3 hits and the Mudcats were perfect in the field. Chris Hill made a nice running catch in right field for Plankinton. The Bankers only run came on a solo homer by Cole Knippling in the 7th inning.

There are 4 games Thursday starting at 11 in the morning at Cadwell Park.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.