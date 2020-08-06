Advertisement

Unemployment claims decline in South Dakota

(WHSV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both first-time and continued unemployment claims dropped in South Dakota’s latest jobs report.

Thursday’s report from the South Dakota Department of Labor suggests positive growth amid the coronavirus pandemic, though labor officials recently said unemployment numbers are still likely to fluctuate from week to week.

A total of 731 people filed initial claims for unemployment assistance last week, down 77 from the previous week. While this is higher than the pre-pandemic average of 200-300 per week, it is much lower than the several thousand claims per week filed in March and April.

The latest number of continued state claims is 15,643 for the week ending July 18, a decrease of 957 from the prior week’s total of 16,600. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

A total of $2.8 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $9.4 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $735,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and $100,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits. The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $119.4 million on Aug. 2.

On Thursday, the Department of Labor issued a total of benefits paid since March 16:

  • Regular State = $70 million
  • FPUC = $187 million
  • PUA = $8.7 million
  • PEUC = $925,000

Total = Approximately $267 million

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 Keystone XL pipeline workers test positive for virus

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
A Canadian company says two people working on the Keystone XL oil pipeline have tested positive for the coronavirus in northern Montana, prompting a temporary shut down of a pipe yard.

National

Lebanese vent fury at leaders over Beirut blast as Macron visits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

National

Groceries are getting more expensive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Prices are spiking at supermarkets, and it’s not just because people are eating in and dining out less.

National

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

Latest News

News

Noem uses COVID-19 restrictions elsewhere to lure business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Kristi Noem is using COVID-19 restrictions in other states to lure businesses to relocate to South Dakota. In an online ad, Noem tells business owners to “grow their company” in South Dakota where government will stay out of their way.

News

Mechanical failure, human error cited in Guard copter crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Minnesota National Guard says mechanical failure and human error led to the crash of a Black Hawk helicopter that killed three Guard members last December.

News

605 Magazine’s August issue focuses on culture & lifestyle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
605 Magazine is hosting its annual event, 605 Summer Classic, Saturday in Sioux Falls.

News

The next stimulus package struggles to find bipartisan progress

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

The next stimulus package struggles to find bipartisan progress

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Coronavirus

MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer
The league made changes to its 2020 operations manual after outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals led to 21 postponements in the first two weeks of a shortened 60-game season.