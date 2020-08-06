Advertisement

Walker’s bomb beats Canaries at Milwaukee

Birds lose 5-2 to Milkmen
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, WI (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries hung in their with the Milkmen Wednesday night in Milwaukee. In fact Alay Lago’s RBI gave them a 1-0 lead on an infield out. But Adam Walker’s monster 3-run HR in the 5th inning proved to be the difference in the 5-2 win for the home team. The same teams play the rubber game of the series Thursday night. The Birds are now 16-12 for the season. Kurt Heyer was coasting along until the 5th inning. He was the losing pitcher giving up 5 runs on 10 hits in 5 innings pitched. Landon Logan and Lago both went 0 for 4. Logan, the Sioux Falls native is still hitting .301 and Lago leads the league as .395.

