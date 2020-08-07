Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 6th

SDSU golfer advances at Women's Amateur and baseball highlights from Mitchell
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SDSU’s Teresa Toscano-Berrero advanced to the match play portion of the Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament Wednesday in Rockville, MD. And she won her first match. We also have highlights of the Parkston and Alexandria wins at the State Amateur Baseball Tournament along with a preview of the State Legion Baseball Tournament and a recap of the Canaries game at Milwaukee.

