Brandon Valley is ready for an exciting State Legion Baseball Tournament

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After a close game early, Brandon Valley broke things open against Mitchell Tuesday night in the Super Region championship game at Brandon. Thomas Scholten had 3 base hits to lead the attack as the Lynx ended up winning 11-4. Matt Brown had a 2-run single for some extra insurance as the #2 seed advanced to Rapid City this weekend to play Pierre in the first game Friday. Head coach Jeremy Van Heel is excited for what’s ahead. “I mean it’s a 4-team state tournament. We’ve got got to win 2 before we lose 2 to keep ourselves in it. Pitching-wise we kind of set ourselves up where it might be tough draws. But the thing is, we have to come and play. They are high school kids and you never know what is going to happen. Just go out and play baseball.”

Brandon Valley takes on Pierre at 5:00 Friday followed by RC Post 22 and Renner. It’s a double elimination tournament.

