Canaries bats go silent in 3-1 loss at Milwaukee

Birds held to 3 hits in loss
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, WI (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries' top-ranked offense had an off night Thursday in a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Milkmen.

The Birds (16-13), who entered the game leading the American Association in runs scored, managed one run over seven innings off Milwaukee starter Ryan Kussmaul. The Milkmen (15-14) took the lead for good with two runs in the seventh inning.

Milwaukee took the series two games to one with the victory. They and the Canaries are among four teams within two games of one another in the American Association standings.

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the fourth off Canaries starter Casey Delgado. Dylan Tice drove in Logan Trowbridge with a two-out single.

Delgado threw four innings, allowing one run on four hits, walking one and striking out four.

The Birds tied the game in unusual fashion in the sixth. Andrew Ely reached on a one-out single, and moved to second on a wild pitch. He took third on a fly ball, and scored after Alay Lago reached on a dropped third strike with two out.

Kussmaul allowed one unearned run over seven innings on three hits, walking two and striking out 10.

Milwaukee took the lead for good in the seventh against Birds reliever D.J. Sharabi. Mason Davis drove in two with an RBI single to the right side, putting the Milkmen up 3-1.

A.J. Schugel pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save for the Milkmen.

UP NEXT

The Birds travel to St. Paul Friday to take on the Saints. Tyler Herron will pitch for the Birds; Matt Solter will get the ball for the Saints. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Game recap courtesy Sioux Falls Canaries

