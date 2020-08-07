Advertisement

Iowa continuing unemployment claims fall

(KCRG/MGN Image)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - More than 6,700 people filed unemployment claims last week in Iowa, and the number of continuing claims is nearly 105,000, a decrease of more than 5,000 from the previous week.

Iowa Workforce Development says there were 6,765 claims for unemployment insurance in the week ending Aug. 1, and benefit payments totaled more than $29.9 million for the week.

Manufacturing had the highest number of claims with more than 1,400.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits ended July 25, which means the $600 weekly additional benefit stopped and claimants will see a decrease in their benefits. However, laid-off workers in Iowa may be eligible for state extended benefits.

