Pandemic leads to ammunition shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, gun and ammunition stores are seeing a shortage of ammo and an uptick in gun sales.

Throughout the course of the Coronavirus pandemic, many items have been in high demand, like toilet paper, but now stores across the country are seeing ammunition fly off the shelves.

Due to the pandemic and the unrest in 2020, across the nation gun experts says this uncertainty is driving people to gun stores.

Gun expert Edwin Walker said, “There is a feeling that if something were to happen, ultimately people are responsible for their own personal safety. They may not be able to depend on law enforcement, they may not be able to depend on somebody else coming to their aid.”

And with the purchase of a new gun, comes ammunition.

Walker added, “A surge of gun-buying in March and April, and of course a lot of these were new gun buyers and when you buy new guns; a gun without ammunition is just an expensive paperweight, and so you’re going to need the ammunition that goes with it.”

And that ammo shortage is being felt right here in South Dakota at Kones Korner in Castlewood.

Kones Korner Owner Victor Carter said, “Companies now are probably trying to make stuff as fast as they can, but when everybody’s out across the country it takes a long time to fill back up.”

“The manufacturing of ammo is a highly technical ordeal.” Walker added, “Getting together the necessary materials for ammunition is a lot more difficult than getting together some other things.”

Kones Korner has been in the gun game for almost 60 years and is hopeful for the future.

“We’ve been through it before, and we’ll make it through this one and keep it going,” said Carter.

Gun experts do say that if you are a new gun owner, that you should understand the laws and regulations, as well as familiarize yourself with the weapon.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.