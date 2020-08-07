Advertisement

Pandemic leads to ammunition shortage

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, gun and ammunition stores are seeing a shortage of ammo and an uptick in gun sales.

Throughout the course of the Coronavirus pandemic, many items have been in high demand, like toilet paper, but now stores across the country are seeing ammunition fly off the shelves.

Due to the pandemic and the unrest in 2020, across the nation gun experts says this uncertainty is driving people to gun stores.

Gun expert Edwin Walker said, “There is a feeling that if something were to happen, ultimately people are responsible for their own personal safety. They may not be able to depend on law enforcement, they may not be able to depend on somebody else coming to their aid.”

And with the purchase of a new gun, comes ammunition.

Walker added, “A surge of gun-buying in March and April, and of course a lot of these were new gun buyers and when you buy new guns; a gun without ammunition is just an expensive paperweight, and so you’re going to need the ammunition that goes with it.”

And that ammo shortage is being felt right here in South Dakota at Kones Korner in Castlewood.

Kones Korner Owner Victor Carter said, “Companies now are probably trying to make stuff as fast as they can, but when everybody’s out across the country it takes a long time to fill back up.”

“The manufacturing of ammo is a highly technical ordeal.” Walker added, “Getting together the necessary materials for ammunition is a lot more difficult than getting together some other things.”

Kones Korner has been in the gun game for almost 60 years and is hopeful for the future.

“We’ve been through it before, and we’ll make it through this one and keep it going,” said Carter.

Gun experts do say that if you are a new gun owner, that you should understand the laws and regulations, as well as familiarize yourself with the weapon.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Updated: moments ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

News

Helpline Center, DoorDash helping Banquet with ‘Project SOS'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda Paige
The Helpline Center has been busy during the pandemic. Not only fielding thousands of calls but starting a new partnership with the Banquet.

News

Thousands register for Sioux Falls School District Virtual Academy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Thousands of parents have chosen the option to have their children learn virtually this fall.

News

Thunder Road nears opening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The bowling lanes are ready, the laser tag is done, and nearly 50 arcade games are installed.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US hiring slows in July as signs of lasting damage emerge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound.

National

Portland protesters cause mayhem again, police officer hurt

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Violent clashes this week between protesters and police in Portland, Oregon, have ratcheted up tensions in the city days after an agreement between state and federal officials appeared to bring calm.

News

Police: Two arrested for kidnapping, threatening subtenant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Two people are behind bars after police say they kidnapped and threatened a man who was subletting their apartment.

News

South Dakota reports 98 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 98 new COVID-19 cases in state Friday and an additional three deaths.

News

30 family members contract COVID-19 following Minnesota funeral

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Thirty grieving members of a family in a small northwestern Minnesota town have contracted the coronavirus after attending a funeral for a loved one.

News

Iowa continuing unemployment claims fall

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 6,700 people filed unemployment claims last week in Iowa, and the number of continuing claims is nearly 105,000, a decrease of more than 5,000 from the previous week.