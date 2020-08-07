Parkston and Alexandria advance at State Amateur Baseball tourney

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Matt Malloy slugged a 3-run home run and that was the difference as the Parkston Mudcats beat the Tabor Bluebirds 5-2. The Bluebirds had 12 base hits in the loss.

In the 2nd game of the day Jarrod Zens walked it off in the final at bat as Alexandria beat Lesterville 8-7. Jed Schmidt knocked in Jordan Gau twice. Dave Schmidt belted a solo HR for the Broncs.

In the night session the Killer Tomatoes of Platte edged Volga 6-4. And in the final game it was Lake Norden and the Renner Bullets. The Lakers led most of the game but Renner rallied to take the lead in the 6th. Kris Regas came out of the bullpen and fanned 12 in 6 innings to gain the win for the Bullets

