Police: Two arrested for kidnapping, threatening subtenant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are behind bars after police say they kidnapped and threatened a man who was subletting their apartment.

Police responded to an apartment complex in the area of 6th Street and Sycamore Avenue for a report of a kidnapping at around 10:30 pm Thursday. Police say the victim texted his girlfriend that he was being held captive at the apartment. The victim was able to escape before officers arrived, according to police.

Police say the victim was pushed into a bedroom and threatened with a wrench and a handgun until he forwarded rent money.

25-year-old Joshua Butcher and 33-year-old Adria Ellsworth were arrested. Both are charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor, aggravated assault, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree robbery and multiple drug charges.

Three children were taken into protective custody.

