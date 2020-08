Scoreboard Thursday, August 6th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The scoreboard from Thursday features baseball and golf.

State Amateur Baseball

(1st Round Class “B” @ Mitchell)

Parkston 5, Tabor 2 *Matt Malloy 3-run HR

Alexandria 8, Lesterville 7 *Jarrod Zens walk-off RBI

Platte 6, Volga 4

Renner Bullets 5, Lake Norden 2 *Kris Regas 12 K’s in 6 innings of relief

American Association

Milwaukee 3, Canaries 1

M-L-B

Pittsburgh 6, Twins 5 *Sano 3-run HR

N-H-L

Stanley Cup Play-in series (Best of 5)

Vancouver 3, Wild 0

*Canuck lead series 2-1

Women’s Amateur Golf

1st round of match play

Teresa Toscano (SDSU) beats Sadie Englemann 3 & 2

*Advances to round of 32 Friday

