SDSU’s Toscano-Berrero advances at Women’s Amateur

Jackrabbit senior could play 2 matches Friday
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKVILLE, MD (Dakota News Now) -Teresa Toscano, South Dakota State women’s golf senior, advanced to the second round in the match play portion of the U.S. Women’s Amateur after winning her first-round match 3 & 2 over Sadie Englemann on Thursday. The tournament is being played at the 6,561-yard, par-72 Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md.”Extremely proud of how Teresa stepped up and stayed in the moment,” said assistant coach Maggie Murphy. ”She hit high quality shots coming down the stretch to put pressure on her opponent.” The duo tied the first two holes, before Toscano won hole No. 3 with a birdie to take the first lead. Englemann won the next two holes to go 1-up. Jackrabbit senior, Toscano, responded winning back-to-back holes on No. 8 and No. 9 to regain a 1-up advantage.Englemann, a soon-to-be freshman at Stanford, birdied hole No. 12 to tie things back up. Toscano got hot late in the match, winning holes No. 13, No. 15 and No. 16 to take the victory.”The hybrid she hit into 16 was one of the best I’ve seen her hit and to make the putt for birdie to end the match was big time,” Murphy expressed.The No. 43-seeded Toscano will face 11th-seeded Hailey Borja, who collected a 4 & 3 win over Libby Winans, in the round of 32 of match play beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT.The Golf Channel will begin its live coverage on Friday at noon CT. Should Toscano advance, she will play in the round of 16 beginning Friday afternoon.

