South Dakota reports 98 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 98 new COVID-19 cases in state Friday and an additional three deaths.

The new cases bring with the state’s total positive cases to 9,371. 983 of those cases are currently active.

The three new deaths bring the state total COVID-19 related deaths to 144.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 99 new recoveries. 8,244 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

Current hospitalizations increased from Thursday to 47. Overall, 866 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

