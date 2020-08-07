South Dakota reports 98 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 98 new COVID-19 cases in state Friday and an additional three deaths.

The new cases bring with the state’s total positive cases to 9,371. 983 of those cases are currently active.

The three new deaths bring the state total COVID-19 related deaths to 144.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 99 new recoveries. 8,244 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

Current hospitalizations increased from Thursday to 47. Overall, 866 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

