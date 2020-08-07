Storm Chances Tonight + This Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While it’s been a relatively quiet and comfortable week so far, the heat made its return yesterday and we will continue to deal with the warmth and humidity throughout the weekend which will lead to storm chances. The better chances for severe weather tonight will be in parts of central Minnesota, but we may see a few storms become severe in the immediate Dakota News Now viewing area for large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Conditions will briefly clear on Saturday as temperatures rebound back to the mid to upper 80′s and even some lower 90′s. This will trigger more showers and storms by Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning. The severe threat looks to be along and south of I-90 with the same threat in play: large hail and damaging wind gusts primarily. We’ll wash, rinse, and repeat for Sunday with the same pattern occurring.

A cold front will push through Sunday night dropping our temperatures briefly for next Monday back to the lower 80′s. We’ll have sunshine for the beginning of next week, but expect a slow rise in temperatures back to the lower to even some mid 90′s by the middle to end of next week and next weekend leading to more chances for showers and storms by next Wednesday and Thursday.

