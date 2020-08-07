Advertisement

Thousands register for Sioux Falls School District Virtual Academy

Sioux Falls School District searches for subs amid pandemic
Sioux Falls School District searches for subs amid pandemic(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands of parents have chosen the option to have their children learn virtually this fall.

The Sioux Falls School District reports that at least 2,200 students have enrolled in the Virtual Academy.

Students along with their parents complete their work online. A teacher will monitor the student’s progress as they complete the lessons.

It’s an alternative to remote learning where students receive lessons from teachers daily.

The deadline to register for the virtual academy is 11:59 pm Friday, so the total could increase.

The school district is expecting 22,800 students in classrooms starting August 27 and 28.

More info on the Virtual Academy can be found on sf.k12.sd.us/covid.

