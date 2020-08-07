Thunder Road nears opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SiouxFalls.Business) - The bowling lanes are ready, the laser tag is done, and nearly 50 arcade games are installed.

That just leaves some final touches before the new 30,000-square-foot indoor entertainment center is ready for visitors.

“All we’re really waiting on is our final inspections, and our 7D theater, and we’re just finishing installing the games, so now it’s just cleanup and getting the game room set up,” general manager Ryan Friez said.

While opening day hasn’t been set, he said it’s likely just a couple of weeks away. The hope is to have the full center plus the restaurant open by the end of August.

“It’s crazy how much has come together in the last couple weeks,” Friez said. “It’s exciting now. Now, it’s time to play.”

You can read the full story and take a closer look inside on SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.