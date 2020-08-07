Advertisement

Thune at odds with Trump on White House acceptance speech

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. (KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune, of South Dakota, is at odds with President Donald Trump on whether the president’s nomination acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention should be delivered from the White House.

The president recently said he was considering the possibility. But using the Rose Garden, the Executive Mansion or even the Oval Office as the backdrop for his speech capping the Aug. 24-27 convention would mark an unprecedented use of federal property for partisan political purposes.

Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, says anything done “on federal property would seem to be problematic.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

