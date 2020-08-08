Advertisement

Canaries drop third straight

Fall at St. Paul 3-1
By Zach Borg and American Association
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MN (Dakota News Now) - The St. Paul Saints powered past the Sioux Falls Canaries 3-1 on Friday night at CHS Field.

The Saints struck first in the bottom of the second inning when 1B John Silviano singled to score 2B Josh Allen. The Canaries tied the score in the sixth with a double from DH Damek Tomscha (2-for-4) that score 1B Alay Lago (2-for-4). In the next inning, Allen doubled to center to allow C Chris Chinea to score and in the next at-bat 3B Chesny Young hit a sac fly to plate Allen.

Starting pitcher Matt Solter went seven innings in the winning effort. He gave up nine hits and struck out nine batters. Reliever Jameson McGrane earned the save with a perfect ninth with two Ks.

-RECAP COURTESY AMERICAN ASSOCIATION

