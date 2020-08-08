Advertisement

Coyotes hold first football practice unsure if they’ll play in the fall

Though MVFC postpones conference year to spring, door still open to play at Iowa State
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ironically, as the Missouri Valley Football Conference President’s Council met to determine the fate of the league’s football season, the South Dakota Coyotes held their first practice of the season in Vermillion.

Many players wore masks during workouts and, prior to the official announcement from the Valley that the conference schedule would be postponed into the spring, coach Bob Nielson says they’re dealing with everything as best they can.

Despite the MVFC moving the league schedule to the spring, the conference did leave playing any non-conference games in the fall up to each individual institution.
Most likely this was due in part to the fact a number of Valley schools had games with members of the FBS that offer substantial payouts. USD was originally scheduled to play at Iowa State on September 5th and that could still happen as a result.

The hangup at this point is with Iowa State. The Big 12 has mandated that their member teams can only play one non-conference game and the Cyclones, who also have Ball State on their schedule, have not announced who they’ll face.

