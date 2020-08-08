Hundred line Minnesota avenue in support of law enforcement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds of supporters of Sioux Falls law enforcement lined Minnesota avenue, between 3rd and 6th streets this afternoon, in a rally of support.

The Back the Blue Rally in support of Sioux Falls law enforcement encouraged people to come downtown and show their support for police. People gathered where for hours, they played music, waved flags and cheered on any passing officers. Many brought flags, including Blue Lives Matter flags and other flags in support of first responders.

Wendy Larson-Hickcox is one of those who showed up at the rally this afternoon in support of law enforcement. She says that she’s glad to be a part of the hundreds that showed up at the rally as well.

“It’s wonderful to know that there’s more than just a few of us or a handful. There’s a lot of us and I’m sure there’s a lot who couldn’t make it today. God bless them for their hearts being with us ‘cause I’m sure they are.” says Larson-Hickcox.

Larson-Hickcox says that she wants rallies like these to continue in Sioux Falls. She attended a similar event earlier this summer in Sioux Falls, and says it’s important that the city show it’s support for law enforcement.

“Oh, it’s so exhilarating because without law enforcement we’d be nothing. And I went to the one on 12th and Kiwanis and in support of them because without them, we’d be lawless.” says Larson-Hickcox.

Daren Laverty is another who came to the rally, voicing his support for officers. He says that their work is what keeps others safe, and by showing up at the rally today was the least that he could do.

“These guys, they put their lives on the line. Day in and day out every day. I’ve been on the wrong side side of the law before but I stand behind these guys 100 percent.” says Laverty.

The Back the Blue Rally attendees weren’t the only ones to line Minnesota avenue today. A counter-group lined up on the other side of the street, holding up signs that showed support for defunding police and the Black Lives Matter movement. Interaction between the two groups remained calm, with both remaining on their sides of the street as law enforcement monitored the gatherings near by.

A counter-group lines up on the other side of Minnesota avenue with signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. (KSFY)

