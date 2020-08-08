Advertisement

Lorenzo Soria, president of Golden Globes group, dies at 68

Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.
Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L’Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.

Soria died peacefully at his Los Angeles home, the association said in a statement, lauding his “generosity, passion” and sense of humor.

“He was deeply committed to the movie industry’s power to heal the world and shine a spotlight on injustice,” said the group that awards the annual Golden Globes for excellence in TV and movies.

The Argentinian-born Soria grew up and worked in Italy for L'Espresso before becoming a Los Angeles resident in 1982. Continuing to write for the weekly and for the daily La Stampa, he covered a wide variety of topics including politics and technology.

But his real love was interviewing “Hollywood talent and reporting about trends and changes in the film and television industry,” the organization said.

A member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989, he was in the administration for more than 25 years. After serving twice before as president, his current tenure began in 2019.

A memorial is planned but details weren’t immediately available, said the group, which cited an unidentified Soria family member in its announcement of his death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SDSU & USD football seasons postponed to spring

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Missouri Valley Football Conference opts out of fall and will play in spring

National

Plane skids off runway in India; 17 killed, including pilots

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, confirmed the accident and said the plane broke into two pieces.

National Politics

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Roxanne Reid
WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows discusses Trump's acceptance speech, negotiations on the next relief bill, and mail-in voting

News

CDC publishes Smithfield Foods COVID-19 report

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
Last May, it was reported just over 800 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Today's report read 929 employees. The number of those closely related to an employee differed by 35 individuals.

Latest News

National Politics

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

News

Helpline Center, DoorDash helping Banquet with ‘Project SOS'

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
The Helpline Center has been busy during the pandemic. Not only fielding thousands of calls but starting a new partnership with the Banquet.

News

Pandemic leads to ammunition shortage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Pandemic leads to ammunition shortage

News

Thousands register for Sioux Falls School District Virtual Academy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Thousands of parents have chosen the option to have their children learn virtually this fall.

Coronavirus

Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rally could become one of the largest public gatherings since the pandemic began.

National

Liberty University’s Falwell takes leave after controversy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty University.