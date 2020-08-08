MVFC postpones conference competition, businesses prepare for absence

ST. LOUIS (Dakota News Now) - August is usually the final month for football teams to prepare for their seasons, but SDSU and USD have a different outlook towards the end of summer.

Missouri Valley Football Conference Commissioners made the decision to move eight conference games to the spring of 2021, essentially dissolving the college football season for the affected Division I schools.

The ripple effect is concerning for business owners that look forward to the returning business in fall, particularly smaller college towns like Vermillion and Brookings.

Of the eleven conference members, SDSU and USD really represent the small-town vibe with cities near the bottom in terms of population compared to Springfield or Fargo.

Those numbers certainly shift a bit once students and alumni return in fall for a football game, and local business owners know that will be an unfamiliar gap to cross over.

“We kind of expected it,” said Cubby’s Sports Bar & Grill owner Jeremy Deutsch, “Maybe a shortened season if nothing else. That’s huge for us and huge for Brookings.”

University administrators also know there will be a shortcoming financially in the absence of ticket sales.

For USD, it is unfortunate timing following the renovation of the Dakota Dome.

We spoke with USD athletic director in April about the expected revenue to offset some of those expenses not being there.

“It’s a pretty broad reach that’s pretty vital to the overall fabric of an athletic department,” David Herbster said.

