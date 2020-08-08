SDGA State Amateur Golf Tournament Begins In Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some of the state’s top golfers converged on Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City this afternoon for the beginning of the SDGA South Dakota State Amateur Tournament. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

The tournament runs through Sunday. The leaderboard after round one is posted below.

SDGA STATE AMATEUR TOURNAMENT

MEN’S LEADERBOARD

T1. Ryan Jansa (-3)

T1. Tyler Rachetto (-3)

3. Jack Lundin (-2)

T4. Jeff Meyerink (-1)

T4. Russell Pick (-1)

T4. Nick Lust (-1)

WOMEN’S LEADERBOARD

1. Natalie Youn (+1)

2. Laerke Jensen (+2)

3. Alex Kandolin (+4)

T4. Shannon McCormick (+7)

T4. Julie Jansa (+7)

