Advertisement

SDGA State Amateur Golf Tournament Begins In Rapid City

Runs Through Sunday
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some of the state’s top golfers converged on Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City this afternoon for the beginning of the SDGA South Dakota State Amateur Tournament. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

The tournament runs through Sunday. The leaderboard after round one is posted below.

SDGA STATE AMATEUR TOURNAMENT

MEN’S LEADERBOARD

T1. Ryan Jansa (-3)

T1. Tyler Rachetto (-3)

3. Jack Lundin (-2)

T4. Jeff Meyerink (-1)

T4. Russell Pick (-1)

T4. Nick Lust (-1)

WOMEN’S LEADERBOARD

1. Natalie Youn (+1)

2. Laerke Jensen (+2)

3. Alex Kandolin (+4)

T4. Shannon McCormick (+7)

T4. Julie Jansa (+7)

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

STATE A LEGION: Brandon Valley rallies after the rain to defeat Pierre

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Post 131 wins 12-2

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Canaries drop third straight

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg and American Association
Fall at St. Paul 3-1

Sports

SDSU’s Toscano US Amateur run ends in round of 16

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
SDSU senior wins first match before falling in afternoon

Latest News

Sports

Coyotes hold first football practice unsure if they’ll play in the fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
USD still might play at Iowa State despite remainder of FCS season moving to spring

Sports

Coyotes Hold First Football Practice As Uncertainty Swirls

Updated: 1 hour ago
With MVFC postponing season USD waits to see if it will play any fall games.

News

SDSU & USD football seasons postponed to spring

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Missouri Valley Football Conference opts out of fall and will play in spring

Sports

Missouri Valley Football Conference Postpones Season To Spring

Updated: 1 hours ago
SDSU and USD will play eight game spring schedules followed by FCS Playoffs

Sports

10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 6th

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 6th

Sports

SDSU’s Toscano-Berrero advances at Women’s Amateur

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT
SDSU's Toscano-Berrero advances at Women's Amateur