SDSU & USD football seasons postponed to spring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday’s this fall in Vermillion and Brookings are going be eerily silent.

That’s because football won’t be played at South Dakota or South Dakota State until the spring.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference's Council of Presidents, including those from SDSU and USD, met today and announced late this evening that the member schools will not play any league games and will instead play a full, eight game conference schedule in the spring with the expectation to culminate the season with the FCS Playoffs.

The Valley is leaving it up to the 11 member schools whether or not they want to play a non-conference game, most likely with an FBS team, in the fall. You can read the conference’s full release by clicking HERE .

Though the conference had stressed that it would be patient in making a decision this summer, events this week seemed to force their hand. The NCAA mandating it’s COVID-19 testing protocols will likely be too expensive for many FCS programs. In addition the NCAA made it a requirement that a sport must have at least 50 percent of its membership playing in order to conduct a playoff and championship. Any opportunity for that within the FCS was closed earlier today when the Big Sky Conference and Pioneer League announced that they would be postponing football until the spring.

With the Valley postponing nine of the 13 FCS conferences have now elected to sit out the fall season.

Due to the late hour of the official release, officials at USD and SDSU were not available for comment, however South Dakota athletic director David Herbster did say the following via Twitter:

This is an unprecedented decision, and we certainly appreciate the patience of our players, coaches and fans, as we work through this process. I’m inspired by listening to our teams’ thoughtful and insightful thought process through all of this. https://t.co/Gyz6eXb7BQ — David Herbster (@dmherbster) August 8, 2020

As of now the only local college teams scheduled to play football this fall hail from the NCAA Division Two NSIC (Augustana, Sioux Falls, Northern State and Southwest Minnesota State), the NAIA Great Plains Athletic Conference (Dakota Wesleyan, Northwestern & Dordt), and the NAIA North Star Athletic Association (Dakota State & Presentation), though that is all subject to change.

