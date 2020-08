ROCKVILLE, MD (Dakota News Now) - SDSU’s Teresa Toscano continued to advance in matchplay at the US Women’s Amateur in Maryland today.

She defeated Hailey Borja 3 & 1 in the round of 32 this morning before falling to USC’s Gabi Ruffels 4&2 in the round of 16.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.