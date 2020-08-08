Advertisement

South Dakota adds two deaths, 106 new coronavirus cases

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 106 new COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday and two additional deaths.

The new cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 9,477.

1,024 of those cases are active and 48 people are currently hospitalized.

The two new deaths bring the state total of COVID-19 related deaths to 146.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 63 new recoveries. 8,307 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

