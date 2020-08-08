South Dakota adds two deaths, 106 new coronavirus cases

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 106 new COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday and two additional deaths.

The new cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 9,477.

1,024 of those cases are active and 48 people are currently hospitalized.

The two new deaths bring the state total of COVID-19 related deaths to 146.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 63 new recoveries. 8,307 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

