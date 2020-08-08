STATE A LEGION: Brandon Valley rallies after the rain to defeat Pierre

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Turns out a rain delay wasn’t a bad thing for Brandon Valley Post 131.

Down 2-0 after two innings the Post 131 bats exploded following a rain delay against Pierre Post 8, scoring 12 unanswered to win the opener of the State A Legion Baseball Tournament 12-2 on Friday night in Rapid City.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

