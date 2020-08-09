Advertisement

129 new positive cases, active cases increase by 101

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 129 new COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday.

The new cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 9,605.

1,125 of those cases are active, an increase of 101 from the previous day.

Hospitalizations also increased by seven and now include 55 people.

No new deaths were reported Sunday. The death toll remains at 146.

A majority of the new cases were found in the Sioux Falls and Rapid City area with 63 cases between Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties and 10 in Pennington County. 6 cases were also reported in Brown County.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 27 new recoveries.

8,334 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Oregon trooper injured, 24 arrested in Portland protests

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press
More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues.

News

Hundreds line Minnesota avenue in support of law enforcement

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Back the Blue Rally encouraged many to come out in support of Sioux Falls Police.

News

South Dakota adds two deaths, 106 new coronavirus cases

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 106 new COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday and two additional deaths.

National

Remains of 9 killed in California Marine sinking recovered

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:36 AM CDT
|
The military has recovered the bodies of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast.

Latest News

News

MVFC postpones conference competition, businesses prepare for absence

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Sam Wright
Missouri Valley Football Conference Commissioners made the decision to move eight conference games to the spring of 2021.

News

SDSU & USD football seasons postponed to spring

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Missouri Valley Football Conference opts out of fall and will play in spring

News

CDC publishes Smithfield Foods COVID-19 report

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
Last May, it was reported just over 800 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Today's report read 929 employees. The number of those closely related to an employee differed by 35 individuals.

National Politics

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

News

Helpline Center, DoorDash helping Banquet with ‘Project SOS'

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By Miranda Paige
The Helpline Center has been busy during the pandemic. Not only fielding thousands of calls but starting a new partnership with the Banquet.

News

Pandemic leads to ammunition shortage

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Pandemic leads to ammunition shortage