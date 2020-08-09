129 new positive cases, active cases increase by 101

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 129 new COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday.

The new cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 9,605.

1,125 of those cases are active, an increase of 101 from the previous day.

Hospitalizations also increased by seven and now include 55 people.

No new deaths were reported Sunday. The death toll remains at 146.

A majority of the new cases were found in the Sioux Falls and Rapid City area with 63 cases between Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties and 10 in Pennington County. 6 cases were also reported in Brown County.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 27 new recoveries.

8,334 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

