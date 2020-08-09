Advertisement

Canaries Bats Bust Out At St. Paul To Halt Three Game Losing Streak

Sioux Falls improves to 17-14 with 12-4 victory Saturday night
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries belted four homeruns to help defeat St. Paul 12-4 and snap a season-long three game losing streak on Saturday night at CHS Park in St. Paul.

Andrew Ely, Damek Tomscha, Clint Coulter all went yard for the Birds. Ely drove in four for the game with Coulter tallying three RBI.

The Canaries improve to 17-14 and are now tied for second with Milwaukee in the American Association, each team one game back of Winnipeg.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

STATE A LEGION TOURNAMENT: Post 22 clinches title game spot, Pierre eliminates Renner

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
Day two of State A Legion Baseball Tournament actoin

Sports

STATE A LEGION HIGHLIGHTS: Post 22 clinches spot in title game, Pierre stays alive

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pierre eliminates Renner 4-3 and will look to stay alive in another elimination game against Brandon Valley who lost 7-5 to Post 22

Sports

Canaries Club Saints

Updated: 1 hours ago
Birds win 12-4 in St. Paul

Sports

SDSU & USD react to football season being moved to spring

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Players eager to play for championship, administrators wary of potential COVID-19 complications into March

Latest News

Sports

SDSU & USD React To Postponement of Football Seasons

Updated: 1 hours ago
Players eager to compete for playoffs in spring

Scoreboard

Local Scoreboard Saturday, August 8th

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Local Scores For August 8th

Sports

STATE A LEGION: Brandon Valley rallies after the rain to defeat Pierre

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Post 131 wins 12-2

Sports

SDGA State Amateur Golf Tournament Begins In Rapid City

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Tournament runs through Sunday

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Canaries drop third straight

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg and American Association
Fall at St. Paul 3-1