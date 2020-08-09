Canaries Bats Bust Out At St. Paul To Halt Three Game Losing Streak

ST. PAUL, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries belted four homeruns to help defeat St. Paul 12-4 and snap a season-long three game losing streak on Saturday night at CHS Park in St. Paul.

Andrew Ely, Damek Tomscha, Clint Coulter all went yard for the Birds. Ely drove in four for the game with Coulter tallying three RBI.

The Canaries improve to 17-14 and are now tied for second with Milwaukee in the American Association, each team one game back of Winnipeg.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.