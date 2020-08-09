SDSU & USD react to football season being moved to spring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Everybody involved in football thought this could happen.” SDSU Head Football Coach John Stiegelmeier says.

"You know it's been a summer of some uncertainty. At least now, with the decision, our guys know where we're headed." USD Head Football Coach Bob Nielson says.

Though league games have have been postponed, both schools are still exploring whether or not to play any non-conference games.

"I'm not sure if I'm sure of anything today because I think all these schools need to continue to have conversations on their campus and with their conferences to know what, if anything, is possible." USD Athletic Director David Herbster says.

Either way, it’s clear that most players at SDSU and USD favored the spring move for the chance to hold a postseason.

"94 percent for it if there's playoffs and a lot smaller percent if there are no playoffs." Stiegelmeier says.

"While they did not direct it, I think it was very important for us as athletic directors and the Presidents to hear what their thoughts were. To play without the opportunity for a championship was really on option for them." Herbster says.

Even though some seniors may not be able to join them.

“Oh it’ll look different yeah. We have seniors scheduled to go to law school, med school, jobs, potential NFL.” Stiegelmeier says.

It will change how they prepare since there will be, in essence, two seasons in one calendar year in 2021.

"You're practices you try to eliminate just about all contact." Stiegelmeier says.

"The summer will become a little bit more of a recovery period than what it now has morphed into which is a developmental period." Nielson says.

Though they pale in comparison to what ultimately needs to happen to make any of it possible.

“If we’re having this same conversation in February where there’s no change in the Coronavirus and the cases and how it spreads, and our ability to manage it or find a vaccine has not gotten any better, then we’ll be having this same conversation about cancelling spring sports that we’re having right now.” Herbster says.

