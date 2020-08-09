South Dakota Renegades claim summer softball state title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Renegades softball team completed a dominant summer season in fitting fashion.

The Renegades shut down the South Dakota Gold 4-0 in the state championship on Sunday afternoon at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls. Heidi Vortherms was dominant on the mount, working five shutout innings while allowing just two hits and striking out five, and added an RBI single during a three-run fifth inning. Ashton Dorman also had two hits and two RBI.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

