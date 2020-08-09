Advertisement

South Dakota Renegades claim summer softball state title

Defeat South Dakota Gold 4-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Renegades softball team completed a dominant summer season in fitting fashion.

The Renegades shut down the South Dakota Gold 4-0 in the state championship on Sunday afternoon at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls. Heidi Vortherms was dominant on the mount, working five shutout innings while allowing just two hits and striking out five, and added an RBI single during a three-run fifth inning. Ashton Dorman also had two hits and two RBI.

